To Trust an Incubus Download Free PC Game Full Version

About
Temp employee Kenta is locked in a lab with Four SEXY Incubi from one other dimension ! A homosexual sci-fi yaoi/bara courting sim for ADULTS ONLY! Kenta, a temp employee, will get a job in a lab that’s holding 4 muscly incubi aliens in quarantine. They got here by Professor Raiden’s interdimensional portal…
Tile: To Trust an Incubus
Genre: Simulation.
Developer: Yamila Abraham”,”ViviChibi”,”Steve Nunez”,”Studio Kosen”,”Le Perrugine”,”Elle Rei”,”ShinigamiKitty”,”FairfaxLeasee
Publisher: Y Press Games
Release Date: 22 Nov, 2018
To Trust an Incubus