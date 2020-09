About

Windlands 2 Return to the world of Windlands, alone or with associates. Armed with grappling hooks and a bow, soar by way of the ruins of a fallen world. Embark on a journey to destroy the large titans and save the world from an historical hazard. – Grappling hooks targeted locomotion with parkour…

Tile: Windlands 2

Genre: Action ,Adventure ,Indie.

Developer: Psytec Games Ltd

Publisher: Psytec Games Ltd

Release Date: 15 Nov, 2018

