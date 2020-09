About

From the creator of Home is Where One Startsu2026 comes The First Tree , a third-person exploration sport centered round two parallel tales: a fox looking for her lacking household, and a son reconnecting along with his father in Alaska. Players take management of the fox on a poignant and delightful…

Tile: The First Tree

Genre: Adventure ,Indie.

Developer: David Wehle

Publisher: David Wehle

Release Date: 14 Sep, 2017

The First Tree Definitive Edition-PLAZA





Download Now