About

Crown of Leaves is a visible, non-linear fantasy novel about mysticism, riddles, constellations, anthro beings, beasts, and ghosts! Plot Roui, a resilient metropolis dandy, a half-educated jeweler and the creator of scientific magic articles, handled a colossal failure and needed to return to his…

Tile: The Crown of Leaves

Genre: Adventure ,Indie.

Developer: Lingrimm”,”Natalie De Corsair

Publisher: thebrokenhorn

Release Date: 26 Nov, 2018

The Crown of Leaves-SKIDROW





Download Now