Based on Colin Thiele’s 1964 kids’s guide of the identical title, Storm Boy takes place on the seashores of South Australia close to the mouth of the Murray River, the place the titular protagonist rescues orphaned pelican chicks, one in every of whom later turns into the kid’s pet and trustworthy companion, Mr….

Tile: Storm Boy

Genre: Adventure ,Casual.

Developer: Blowfish Studios

Publisher: Blowfish Studios

Release Date: 20 Nov, 2018

