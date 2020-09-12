Skeletal Dance Party Download Free PC Game Full Version





About

Cast spells, resolve puzzles, and convey your enemies again from the lifeless as you dance in direction of the noblest purpose any necromancer has ever had: PARTYING! ‘Skeletal Dance Party’ resurrects the charming voxel model and hypnotically bouncy physics of its viral predecessor, ‘Skeletal Dance Simulator’,…

Tile: Skeletal Dance Party

Genre: Action ,Adventure ,Indie ,RPG ,Strategy.

Developer: Catalope Games”,”No Studio in Particular

Publisher: Catalope Games

Release Date: 22 Oct, 2018

Skeletal Dance Party





Download Now