Skeletal Dance Party Download Free PC Game Full Version

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


About

Cast spells, resolve puzzles, and convey your enemies again from the lifeless as you dance in direction of the noblest purpose any necromancer has ever had: PARTYING! ‘Skeletal Dance Party’ resurrects the charming voxel model and hypnotically bouncy physics of its viral predecessor, ‘Skeletal Dance Simulator’,…

Tile: Skeletal Dance Party
Genre: Action ,Adventure ,Indie ,RPG ,Strategy.
Developer: Catalope Games”,”No Studio in Particular
Publisher: Catalope Games
Release Date: 22 Oct, 2018

Skeletal Dance Party


Download Now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here