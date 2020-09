About

Hexcells Infinite is the third sport within the collection of ambient logic puzzle video games. It features a new set of 36 puzzles in addition to a random puzzle generator and now helps mid-level saving and cross platform cloud saves. The stage generator makes use of an 8 digit seed quantity to generate every puzzle so…

Tile: Hexcells Infinite

Genre: Casual ,Indie ,Strategy.

Developer: Matthew Brown

Publisher: Matthew Brown

Release Date: 1 Sep, 2014

