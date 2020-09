About

Powered by Frostbite™*, EA SPORTS™ FIFA 19 delivers a champion-caliber expertise on and off the pitch. Led by the distinguished UEFA Champions League, FIFA 19 presents enhanced gameplay options that assist you to management the pitch in each second. There are new and unequalled methods to play,…

Release Date: September 27, 2018

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: EA Canada

FIFA 19-CPY





