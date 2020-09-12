DX-Ball 2: 20th Anniversary Edition Download Free PC Game Full Version

About
After greater than 5 million downloads, the king of break-out video games is again in a particular twentieth Anniversary Edition. Seumas McNally’s fan-favourite DX-Ball 2 has been re-mastered for contemporary PCs whereas retaining the entire basic brick-breaking motion and distinctive graphic type of the late 90’s…
Tile: DX-Ball 2: twentieth Anniversary Edition
Genre: Casual ,Indie.
Developer: Longbow Games
Publisher: Longbow Games
Release Date: 21 Nov, 2018
DX-Ball 2: twentieth Anniversary Edition