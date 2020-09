About

Das Geisterschiff is a turn-based cyberpunk journey/dungeon crawler hybrid with survival horror components the place you play as a mecha pilot working for one of many megacorps. By 2072 the Earth was a scorched wasteland, forcing the inhabitants to maneuver underground whereas two megacorps are…

Tile: Das Geisterschiff

Genre: Adventure ,Indie ,RPG.

Developer: Graverobber Foundation

Publisher: Graverobber Foundation

Release Date: 24 Nov, 2018

Das Geisterschiff





Download Now