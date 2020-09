About

The god’s wraith falls upon residents of a small city, corrupted by the sin of alcoholism. They cursed the native bar. The enormous beer keg will consistently be crammed with this filthy drink. It have to be destroyed earlier than it will get overfilled and destroys the complete metropolis! By the desire of destiny, the one…

Tile: Beer Bar

Genre: Simulation.

Developer: BrainStorming Team

Publisher: u041au0438u041au043e

Release Date: 20 Nov, 2018

