Play with 4-10 participant on-line or by way of native WiFi as you try to arrange your spaceship for departure, however beware as a number of random gamers among the many Crew are Impostors bent on killing everybody! Originally created as a celebration recreation, we advocate taking part in with buddies at a LAN occasion or on-line…

Tile: Among Us

Genre: Casual.

Developer: Innersloth

Publisher: Innersloth

Release Date: 16 Nov, 2018

