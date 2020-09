About

Talisman Digital Edition – The Magical Quest Game for 1 to six gamers. The formally licensed multiplayer model of the basic fantasy journey board sport, Talisman. In Talisman Digital Edition, there are 14 characters a participant can management, from the heroic Warrior to the highly effective Sorceress….

Tile: Talisman: Digital Edition

Genre: Indie ,RPG ,Strategy.

Developer: Nomad Games

Publisher: Asmodee Digital

Release Date: 25 Feb, 2014

Talisman Digital Edition The Cataclysm-PLAZA





Download Now