About

Summary Hear the shrieks of colliding metallic! Behold the true type of metal! An explosive onslaught of capturing motion! Story Five hundred years had handed because the final struggle. Humanity succeeded in eliminating all types of struggle, illness, and poverty, bringing about an period of perpetual peace….

Tile: Steel Vampire

Genre: Action ,Casual ,Indie.

Developer: Akiragoya

Publisher: Henteko Doujin

Release Date: 16 Nov, 2018

Steel Vampire





Download Now