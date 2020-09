About

Rage in Peace is a side-scrolling journey recreation that tells the story of Timmy Malinu, an emotionally numb 27 years previous actuary who solely has one dream that units him aside from most individuals: to die asleep in his pajamas, within the heat of house, in peace, and with no drama. Story On one fateful…

Tile: Rage in Peace

Genre: Action ,Adventure ,Indie.

Developer: Rolling Glory Jam

Publisher: Toge Productions”,”Another Indie

Release Date: 8 Nov, 2018

Rage in Peace





Download Now