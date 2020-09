About

STEP INTO A PURE THRILLER IN WHICH NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS! After returning to the quiet streets of Paris to pursue a lifetime of portray, Gus Macpherson couldn’t escape his true artu2026 The former New York detective finds himself strolling the beat as soon as once more, when employed by a sensuous lady to…

Tile: Post Mortem

Genre: Adventure.

Developer: MC2

Publisher: Microids

Release Date: 26 Aug, 2011

Post Mortem-GOG





Download Now