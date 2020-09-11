Mystery Trackers: Black Isle Collector’s Edition Download Free PC Game Full Version





About

Investigate a supposedly deserted island in Mystery Trackers: Black Isle! After a journalist is kidnapped after starting an investigation, it’s as much as you to be taught the reality behind Black Isle. Years in the past an earthquake struck leaving the island abandoned. None of the buildings appear to be broken,…

Tile: Mystery Trackers: Black Isle Collector’s Edition

Genre: Adventure ,Casual.

Developer: Elephant Games

Publisher: Big Fish Games

Release Date: 12 Sep, 2018

Mystery Trackers: Black Isle Collector’s Edition





Download Now