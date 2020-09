About

Halfway is a turn-based technique RPG going down just a few hundred years into the long run. Humanity has begun to colonise new worlds and till now, they had been aloneu2026 In Halfway you are taking management of a small workforce of survivors confronted with a violent invasion onboard the colonial vessel Goliath. As…

Tile: Halfway

Genre: Action ,Indie ,RPG ,Strategy.

Developer: Robotality

Publisher: Chucklefish

Release Date: 22 Jul, 2014

Halfway





Download Now