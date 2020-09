About

After alien meteorites crashed throughout Capitol Island, plague began to unfold. Soon beasts overtake because the ruler of the island and human grew to become exiled. To save her beloved brother from the plague, Carol entered the island to seek out remedy. But she quickly realized it had grew to become a way more loopy…

Tile: Dehumanized

Genre: Action ,Adventure ,Indie ,RPG ,Early Access.

Developer: BurningDust Games

Publisher: SakuraGame

Release Date: 12 Jul, 2018

