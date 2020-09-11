Clash of Chefs VR Download Free PC Game Full Version





About

Clash of Chefs VR is all about who’s the quickest and essentially the most expert prepare dinner. Prepare ordered meals and drinks to fulfill your prospects. Compete in opposition to different gamers on-line, beat their rating and win the bragging rights as one of the best chef on the planet. Multiplayer chef clashes will inform who’s the…

Tile: Clash of Chefs VR

Genre: Casual ,Indie ,Simulation ,Early Access.

Developer: Flat Hill Games

Publisher: Flat Hill Games

Release Date: 16 Nov, 2018

Clash of Chefs VR





Download Now