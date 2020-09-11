Clash of Chefs VR Download Free PC Game Full Version

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


About

Clash of Chefs VR is all about who’s the quickest and essentially the most expert prepare dinner. Prepare ordered meals and drinks to fulfill your prospects. Compete in opposition to different gamers on-line, beat their rating and win the bragging rights as one of the best chef on the planet. Multiplayer chef clashes will inform who’s the…

Tile: Clash of Chefs VR
Genre: Casual ,Indie ,Simulation ,Early Access.
Developer: Flat Hill Games
Publisher: Flat Hill Games
Release Date: 16 Nov, 2018

Clash of Chefs VR


Download Now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here