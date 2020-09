About

The world is roofed in unusual ink, an unknown plague has gathered its merciless harvest. The metropolis appears to be utterly empty and lifeless, however in its each nook there are manifestations of worry, sorrow, frustration, misunderstanding, loneliness and struggling. The scenario appears to be like hopelessly, however…

Tile: Bad Dream: Fever

Genre: Adventure ,Indie.

Developer: Desert Fox

Publisher: PlayWay S.A.”,”Ultimate Games S.A.

Release Date: 15 Nov, 2018

