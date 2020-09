About

Austen Translation is a satirical technique recreation set on the earth of Jane Austenu2014a tongue-in-cheek riff on caustic rivalries, appalling preconceptions of the roles of men and women, and, after all, the endless quest to marry nicely. In Austen Translation , the participant takes on the position of an…

Tile: Austen Translation

Genre: Casual ,Indie ,Strategy.

Developer: Worthing & Moncrieff

Publisher: Worthing & Moncrieff

Release Date: 1 May, 2018

Austen Translation





Download Now