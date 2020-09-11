ARK Survival Evolved Extinction-CODEX Download Free PC Game Full Version





About

Finish your journey by means of the worlds of ARK in ‘Extinction’, the place the story started and ends: on Earth itself! An Element-infested, ravaged planet full of fantastical creatures each natural and technological, Earth holds each the secrets and techniques of the previous and the keys to its salvation. As a…

Tile: ARK: Extinction – Expansion Pack

Genre: Action ,Adventure ,Indie ,Massively Multiplayer ,RPG.

Developer: Studio Wildcard”,”Instinct Games”,”Efecto Studios”,”Virtual Basement LLC

Publisher: Snail Games USA”,”Studio Wildcard

Release Date: 6 Nov, 2018

ARK Survival Evolved Extinction-CODEX





Download Now