Take the Watson-Scott character take a look at and uncover your deepest and darkest fears. 30 multiple-choice questions will assist you determine for those who’re extra afraid of clowns, snakes, or one thing extra sinister… Are you a pathological liar or an empathic listener? Do you run from hazard or take it…

Tile: The Watson-Scott Test

Genre: Indie.

Developer: Normal Wholesome Games

Publisher: Normal Wholesome Games

Release Date: 19 Oct, 2018

