About

Sudoku (u6570u72ec su016bdoku, digit-single) – is a logic-based, combinatorial number-placement puzzle. The goal is to fill a 9u00d79 grid with digits so that every column, every row, and every of the 9 3u00d73 subgrids that compose the grid (additionally referred to as “boxes”, “blocks”, or…

Tile: Sudoku Jigsaw

Genre: Casual ,Indie ,Strategy.

Developer: Konstructors Entertainment

Publisher: Konstructors Entertainment

Release Date: 13 Sep, 2018

Sudoku Jigsaw





Download Now