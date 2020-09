About

CONCEPT Based on {the japanese} folklore of the “wish trees”, you’ll have to grant the want(ethical or not) of nameless folks. Select your mission within the order you need and slain your enemies. GAMEPLAY Samurai Wish is a traditional prime down motion recreation. It’s quick, enjoyable and it’s a “straight to the…

Tile: Samurai Wish

Genre: Action ,Indie.

Developer: Gregory Joerger

Publisher: Gru00e9gory Joerger

Release Date: 12 Sep, 2018

