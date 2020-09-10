Party Saboteurs After Party-PLAZA Download Free PC Game Full Version

About
Party Saboteurs brings the strain and technique from video games like Spy Party and Town of Salem to the native multiplayer style. The gamers have to maneuver rigorously, attempting to mix in with the opposite friends and, on the identical time, watching out for any awkward actions which may quit an enemy spy….
Tile: Party Saboteurs: After Party
Genre: Indie ,Strategy.
Developer: The Glitch Factory”,”Seize Studios
Publisher: The Glitch Factory
Release Date: 20 Oct, 2016
