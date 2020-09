About

When a Crimson Knight Initiate graduates from the Knight’s Academy they’ve another hurdle to clear to grow to be a full-fledged Crimson Knight. They should journey the world for a yr providing free help to all these in want. After three days misplaced within the woods Sir Edward, a Crimson Knight Initiate,…

Tile: King Of Mazes

Genre: Adventure ,Casual ,RPG.

Developer: King Key Games

Publisher: King Key Games

Release Date: 15 Mar, 2018

King Of Mazes





Download Now