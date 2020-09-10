God is a Cube: Programming Robot Cubes Download Free PC Game Full Version

About
God is a Cube: Programming Robot Cubes is a programming puzzle recreation, the place you management robotic cubes with Artificial Intelligence made of easy symbols. You begin with only one robotic dice, then you definitely discover ways to handle situations, then get entry to tens of robots to construct bridges and house…
Genre: Indie ,Simulation ,Early Access.
Developer: Marc Kruzik
Publisher: Dimensional Studio
Release Date: 11 Oct, 2018
God is a Cube: Programming Robot Cubes