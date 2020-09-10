God is a Cube: Programming Robot Cubes Download Free PC Game Full Version





About

God is a Cube: Programming Robot Cubes is a programming puzzle recreation, the place you management robotic cubes with Artificial Intelligence made of easy symbols. You begin with only one robotic dice, then you definitely discover ways to handle situations, then get entry to tens of robots to construct bridges and house…

Tile: God is a Cube: Programming Robot Cubes

Genre: Indie ,Simulation ,Early Access.

Developer: Marc Kruzik

Publisher: Dimensional Studio

Release Date: 11 Oct, 2018

God is a Cube: Programming Robot Cubes





Download Now