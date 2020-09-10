Gladiator School BEASTMASTER-HI2U Download Free PC Game Full Version

About
Gladiator School is a deep administration simulation sport with hand drawn, humorous characters and environments. You’ve inherited a plot of land and determined to construct your individual gladiator college. Now you need to recruit fighters and command them to coach exhausting. Every determination will matter. What weapons…
Tile: Gladiator School
Genre: Indie ,Simulation ,Strategy.
Developer: Raptor Claw Games
Publisher: Raptor Claw Games
Release Date: 9 Nov, 2017
