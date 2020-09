About

fpsVR is a utility software for SteamVR that present VR session’s efficiency counters in SteamVR Overlay window inside VR. Features embrace: Display of the present FPS and the common FPS for VR session Display of the GPU and CPU utilization (and Max CPU/Thread Usage – the utmost instantaneous…

Tile: fpsVR

Genre: Utilities.

Developer: SBSoftLab

Publisher: SBSoftLab

Release Date: 11 Sep, 2018

