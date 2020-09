About

Welcome to Chasm, an action-adventure sport wherein you play a brand new recruit enterprise your first mission for the Guildean Kingdom. Thrilled to show your price as a knight, you monitor unusual rumors {that a} mine important to the Kingdom has been shut down. But what you uncover within the mining city is…

Tile: Chasm

Genre: Action ,Adventure ,Indie ,RPG.

Developer: Bit Kid, Inc.

Publisher: Bit Kid, Inc.

Release Date: 30 Jul, 2018

Chasm The Guildean Arcade





Download Now