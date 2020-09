About

Steampunk Paris, set towards the background of the late nineteenth century, torn between custom and modernity. Class variations and pervasive racism lastly result in a tragedy. A 12 months later you end up on trial, accused of a brutal homicide. How far will you go to exonerate your self? Will you…

Tile: Bohemian Killing

Genre: Adventure ,Indie.

Developer: The Moonwalls

Publisher: Libredia Entertainment

Release Date: 21 Jul, 2016

