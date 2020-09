About

A musical journey the place you utilize singing to avoid wasting the world! Play as a foolish bard who embarks on a globe-trotting journey to study in regards to the mysterious Earthsong, mentioned to have the ability to forestall the universe’s imminent finish. Along the best way there’s an enormous solid of characters to fulfill, puzzles to unravel…

Tile: Wandersong

Genre: Adventure ,Indie.

Developer: Greg Lobanov

Publisher: Greg Lobanov

Release Date: 27 Sep, 2018

