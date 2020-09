OVERVIEW/DOWNLOAD

Space Hole 2018 is a psychedelic platformer starring an area shuttle exploring area… Fly freely, or roll within the area ball. Some holes are for balls solely… Find Space Gems and upgrades within the thrilling and esoteric cosmos… A recreation by Sam Atlas Music by dl Salo Courtesy of Object Sonore

Tile: Space Hole 2018

Genre: Adventure ,Indie.

Developer: Sam Atlas

Publisher: Mr. Sam Atlas

Release Date: 12 Oct, 2018

