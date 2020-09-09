Shortest Trip to Earth Download Free PC Game Full Version





From the author of “Teleglitch: Die More Edition” comes Shortest Trip to Earth, a roguelike spaceship simulator that includes exploration, ship administration, game-influencing decision-making and real-time tactical battles. Onboard fight towards hostile intruders is a messy enterprise Explore a…

Tile: Shortest Trip to Earth

Genre: Action ,Adventure ,Indie ,Simulation ,Strategy ,Early Access.

Developer: Interactive Fate

Publisher: Iceberg Interactive

Release Date: 9 Oct, 2018

