About

Dive into the magical world of Asaph Online on this visible novel , the place Kotone is a feared darkish witch with spectacular and intensive magical powers, able to defeating the strongest of foes with a snap of her fingers. In actual life, nevertheless, Kotone is a median lady who works a median…

Tile: Sakura MMO

Genre: Simulation.

Developer: Winged Cloud

Publisher: Winged Cloud

Release Date: 15 Oct, 2018

Sakura MMO





Download Now