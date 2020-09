About

RimWorld is a narrative generator. It’s designed to co-author tragic, twisted, and triumphant tales about imprisoned pirates, determined colonists, hunger and survival. It works by controlling the “random” occasions that the world throws at you. Every thunderstorm, pirate raid, and touring…

Title: RimWorld

Genre: Indie, Simulation, Strategy, Early Access

Developer: Ludeon Studios

Publisher: Ludeon Studios

Release Date: 16 Jul, 2016

RimWorld





Download Now