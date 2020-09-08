Ghost of a Tale v7.05 Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Ghost of a Tale is an action-RPG sport during which you play as Tilo, a mouse and minstrel caught up in a dangerous journey. The sport takes place in a medieval world populated solely by animals, and places an emphasis on immersion and exploration. It options stealth parts, disguises, conversations with allies and enemies, and quests.

You’ll be capable of discover the secrets and techniques of Dwindling Heights Keep and navigate its risks. Tilo shouldn’t be a lot of a fighter, so stealth and nimbleness are your allies when confronted with enemies twice your measurement. Talk to the characters you meet and go away no stone unturned in your quest to search out Merra, your real love….

Download Details

Title: Ghost of a Tale

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, RPG

Developer: SeithCG

Publisher: SeithCG

Release Date: 13 Mar, 2018

