60 Seconds Teds Army Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

As Ted, a accountable citizen and a household man, you might be confronted with a slight disturbance to your completely satisfied, suburban life-style. THE NUCLEAR APOCALYPSE.

With solely 60 seconds left to affect, information Ted in a mad, intense and motion packed sprint by his home looking for his household and helpful provides. Everything will probably be towards you – time, your very personal furnishings, the home that’s totally different each time you play and the basic query – what to take with you and who to go away behind?

Release Note

Title: 60 Seconds!

Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie, Simulation, Strategy

Developer: Robot Gentleman

Publisher: Robot Gentleman

Release Date: 26 May, 2015

File Name: 60.Seconds.Teds.Army-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 2.05 GB

60 Seconds Teds Army





Download Now