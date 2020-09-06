Shantae Half Genie Hero Ultimate Edition Download Free PC Game Full Version





Shantae embarks on her first full HD journey! When a mysterious crime wave sweeps Sequin Land, it’s as much as Half-Genie Hero Shantae to avoid wasting the day! Use Shantae’s devastating Hair-Whip Attack to ship monsters flying, or Belly Dance to rework right into a extra highly effective creature type! Topple the masterminds behind every legal caper and put together for the last word showdown towards Shantae’s arch nemesis – the bodacious buccaneer Risky Boots!

Title: Shantae Half Genie Hero Ultimate Edition

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: WayForward

Publisher: WayForward

Release Date: 12 Dec, 2017

