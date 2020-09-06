Revhead Boodja Dooga Lake Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Revhead is a automotive racing simulation sport, the place you must construct your individual race automotive.

You have a pal Charlie, who’s busy with constructing race vehicles. He would want some assist from you and he invitations you to Australia. You begin your journey someplace in a small city in Australia, the place the one solution to get recognised if you’ll be able to construct the quickest and greatest racing automotive round. You have Charlie, his experience and his storage. The relaxation is as much as you!

You should assume as an actual Revhead! You should purchase or promote vehicles and elements, repair and tweak your automotive to make it the quickest round. However, race automotive will not be all the time concerning the quickest or strongest, however the one which matching with it’s driver. Set your automotive the best way it matches to your driving expertise and racing situations.

Download Details

