About This Game

Songbringer is a procedurally-generated scifi motion RPG with swords, secrets and techniques, dungeons, bosses and stuff.

You play the position of protagonist and unintentional hero, Roq Epimetheos. With a propensity for partying and making music, he cruises the galaxy together with his skybot Jib aboard the ship Songbringer, trying to find verdant planets absent the presence of galactic police.

Download Details





Download Now