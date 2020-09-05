Project Nimbus Download Free PC Game Full Version





Project Nimbus is a excessive pace mech motion recreation set in a post-apocalyptic world. Players management ‘Battle Frames’ – humanoid battle fits armed with an arsenal of weapons.

This is a mech recreation that allows you to fly freely within the sky, dodge and intercept incoming missiles with machine weapons, and struggle armies of hostiles with each sort of fashionable weapon you may think about. Battle towards quite a few highly effective colossal opponents with the ability to annihilate armies, interact ace Battle Frame pilots, every with their very own distinctive combating types and tales.

Title: Project Nimbus

Genre: Action, Indie

Developer: GameCrafterTeam

Publisher: KISS ltd, GameTomo

Release Date: 26 Sep, 2017

