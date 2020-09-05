LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Infinity War Download Free PC Game Full Version





It’s about TIME! Join your favourite Super Heroes and Super Villains from totally different eras and realities as they go head-to-head with the time-traveling Kang the Conqueror within the all-new, authentic journey, LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2! Play because the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Green Goblin and dozens of different Marvel Super Heroes and Villains on this cosmic battle throughout the time-tossed metropolis of Chronopolis! Travel throughout lands — from Ancient Egypt to The Old West, Sakaar and New York City in 2099 — and transport objects or characters by means of the centuries! And, with new battle modes, family and friends can play towards one another in a sequence of themed challenges and battle arenas!

Title: LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2

Genre: Action

Developer: TT Games

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive

Release Date: 14 Nov, 2017

File Name: LEGO.Marvel.Super.Heroes.2.Infinity.War-CODEX.Torrent

Release Group: CODEX

Size: 22.6 GB

