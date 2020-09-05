Beast Battle Simulator Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Beast Battle Simulator is a physics based mostly battle-simulation sandbox sport that includes dinosaurs, animals, and people. Kamikaze Zebras VS. T-Rex with laser weapons, Lions with machine weapons VS. a flock of fifty seagulls; something is feasible! Watch because the beasts dismember and rip one another aside in gory element!

BBS is absolutely physics simulated, so the beasts can smash and knock one another over in emergent methods. They may even lose limbs relying on the place they’re hit or bitten. Every beast within the sport has a novel preventing model and assault sample.

Weapon Attachments

Customize your beasts by attaching weapons to them like machine weapons, flame throwers, and bomb vests.





