The St Christophers School Lockdown Download Free PC Game Full Version

The St Christopher’s School Lockdown is a subversive, irreverent point-and-click journey set in a prestigious British institute. St. Christopher’s School has been seized by its scholar physique. Roughly 200 youngsters (and even one main schooler) have taken their very own campus by storm, staging a lock-in protest towards extreme new monetary rulings. Barricaded throughout the constructing and dealing with stress from the police, the federal government and the media, the younger St Christopher’s crusaders are going to learn the way shortly issues can go from unhealthy to worse.

The first episode follows Kayleigh, an outsider to St Chris. Due to delicate circumstances involving debt and blackmail, she finds herself searching for refuge throughout the faculty. However, she quickly comes to comprehend that she could have been higher off outdoors.

Title: The St Christopher’s School Lockdown

Genre: Adventure

Developer: Classroom Graffiti Productions

Publisher: Classroom Graffiti Productions

Release Date: 18 Oct, 2017

