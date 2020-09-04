Take Off The Flight Simulator Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Fly greater than 20 airplanes in an open world or check out greater than 40 excitng and assorted missions – from airfreighting to dramatic rescue operations! You may also set up your individual airline and fly to cities equivalent to New York, London, Sydney and 18 different locations. Fly the most well-liked fashions of planes, equivalent to jumbo jets, seaplanes and a army jet with realistically designed 3D cockpits. Experience difficult climate circumstances and attempt to land your aircraft safely with an engine failure!

Title: Take Off – The Flight Simulator

Genre: Simulation

Developer: Jujubee S.A.

Publisher: astragon Entertainment GmbH

Release Date: 10 Oct, 2017

File Name: Take.Off.The.Flight.Simulator-SKIDROW.Torrent

Release Group: SKIDROW

Size: 706 MB

Download Details





Download Now