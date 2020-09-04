Sylvio 2 Download Free PC Game Full Version





Juliette Waters wakes up in an empty condominium from the seventies, buried underground by a landslide. With the assistance of her ghost recording gear she manages to flee and make contact with Walter, the proprietor of a neighborhood boat enterprise. She learns that her boyfriend Jonathan is on the lookout for her, and she or he decides to search for him too. She borrows Walter’s boat to journey the flooded landscapes of Saginaw Park, and heads for the coordinates written down on a post-it word caught to the ship’s laptop.

Sylvio 2 is an atmospheric, first-person horror sport fully with out chasing enemies or low cost leap scares. The distinctive gameplay mechanic of the video and sound analyzing instrument helps you to discover hidden messages and clues on the way to work together together with your surrounding and progress via the sport.

Sylvio 2 is a sequel to critically acclaimed Sylvio, nominated for Best Original Game on the 2015 TIGA Awards and listed as among the finest horror video games by PC Gamer. It is created and developed by Niklas Swanberg, proprietor of horror sport studio Stroboskop. Juliette Waters is as soon as once more portraid by Swedish actress Maia Hansson Bergqvist.





