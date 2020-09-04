Stars in Shadow Legacies Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

It’s been three thousand years after the Great War and the collapse of the hyperspace lanes. The galaxy is reawakening, due to an unknown affect who has restored the warp lanes again into operation. Who restored the warp lanes, and for what function?

Legacies introduces a brand new playable faction, the cyborg Tinkers. The Tinkers are a race of cyborgs who worship Dzibix, an historic mega machine situated on their arid homeworld of the identical identify. Dzibix is — or was — an automatic manufacturing facility constructed by one of many historic civilizations of the Golden Age.

Download Details

Tinkers’ ships have elevated armor, self-repair functionality, and particular programs for dealing with missiles and fighters. The Tinkers may have a customized dwelling world and a full set of customized spaceships to construct, and can take particular benefit of a number of new gameplay options.





Download Now